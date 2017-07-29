Kelly inked a minor-league contract with the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kelly has bounced around the minors in recent years, with San Francisco being the latest stop in the 27-year-old's professional career. During 12 starts with Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs' farm system earlier this year, Kelly recorded a 4.73 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and a 43:23 K:BB. He provides some depth for the Giants moving forward, but will likely remain with Triple-A Sacramento for the rest of the season.