Giants' Casey Kelly: Signs with Giants
Kelly inked a minor-league contract with the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kelly has bounced around the minors in recent years, with San Francisco being the latest stop in the 27-year-old's professional career. During 12 starts with Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs' farm system earlier this year, Kelly recorded a 4.73 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and a 43:23 K:BB. He provides some depth for the Giants moving forward, but will likely remain with Triple-A Sacramento for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Cubs' Casey Kelly: Signs minor league deal with Cubs•
-
Braves' Casey Kelly: Gets optioned Saturday•
-
Braves' Casey Kelly: Gets recalled Tuesday•
-
Braves' Casey Kelly: Optioned to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Casey Kelly: Could start Sunday against Cubs•
-
Braves' Casey Kelly: Returning to Braves starting rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...