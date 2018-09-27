Kelly (0-3) took the loss while limiting the Padres to two runs on six hits with three strikeouts over five innings Wednesday.

Kelly was afforded a rare start with the Giants opting to push Madison Bumgarner back to Friday to face the rival Dodgers. The swingman needed 71 pitches (47 strikes) to complete five frames, but a lack of run support resulted in his second loss as a starter this year. Despite carrying a 3.04 ERA over 23.2 innings, Kelly doesn't figure into the club's rotation plans in 2019.