Schmitt went 4-for-4 with one double, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt was just getting started when he hammered a second-inning curveball 443 feet. He capped his night with a ninth-inning double to push the lead to 3-0. The rookie has torn up major-league pitching in his first three games. He has collected at least two hits in every game and is sporting a 2.000 OPS. Brandon Crawford is expected to return soon, but Schmitt can play all over the infield increasing his odds of sticking around.