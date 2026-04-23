Giants' Casey Schmitt: Out of San Francisco lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Dodgers.
Schmitt had made 11 consecutive starts, but he will begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Will Brennan will draw the start at designated hitter against righty Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers.
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