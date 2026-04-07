Giants' Casey Schmitt: Starting as the DH
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt (back) is batting sixth as the designated hitter versus the Phillies on Tuesday.
Schmitt has been absent from the lineup since being scratched Friday due to back tightness. While the game Tuesday will be his first action since going 3-for-3 Thursday, he will not be fielding at first base as he eases back in.
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