Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Schmitt gave the Giants all the offense they needed with his first career grand slam in the third inning off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Schmitt has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-15 with two homers and seven RBI in that span. He's getting a run of time at third base in the absence of Matt Chapman (hand), whose return is not imminent. For the season, Schmitt is slashing .231/.333/.369 with two homers, 10 RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases over 76 plate appearances.