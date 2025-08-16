X-rays on Schmitt's forearm came back negative Friday, and he's expected to miss a couple of games with a right forearm contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt was hit by a pitch during Friday's game against Tampa Bay and immediately left the contest. While he avoided structural damage and won't require a stint on the injured list, the 26-year-old is expected to miss multiple games due to the injury. While he's idle, Tyler Fitzgerald could pick up an extra start or two.