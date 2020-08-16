site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tromp is not in Sunday's lineup against the Athletics.
He is hitting .200 with two home runs, 10 strikeouts and one walk in 30 at-bats this month. Tyler Heineman will start behind the dish and hit seventh.
