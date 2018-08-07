D'Arnaud exited Tuesday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his knee, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

D'Arnaud was replaced by Alen Hanson in the middle of his fourth-inning at-bat after suffering the injury. Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear at this point, though more should be known after he's further evaluated during the team's off day Wednesday. He was 1-for-2 with an RBI before exiting.