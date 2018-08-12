d'Arnaud (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A knee bruise had been affecting d'Arnaud since Tuesday, but he was used as a defensive replacement for the ninth inning in Friday's game, so he appears to be healthy. Evan Longoria and Joe Panik will start at third and second base Sunday, respectively.

