Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson was a roster casualty with the Giants requiring additional room on the 40-man for the more well-regarded prospects the organization wanted to protect from the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander pitched exclusively at Double-A Richmond in 2018, registering a 3.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 58.1 innings.

