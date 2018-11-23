Giants' Chase Johnson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson was a roster casualty with the Giants requiring additional room on the 40-man for the more well-regarded prospects the organization wanted to protect from the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander pitched exclusively at Double-A Richmond in 2018, registering a 3.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 58.1 innings.
