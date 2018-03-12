Giants' Chase Johnson: Returning to Triple-A Sacramento
Johnson (elbow) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson didn't appear in any spring games for the Giants, as he's in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had the procedure in May of 2017, so once he's ready to return, Johnson should return to his bullpen role with Sacramento.
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...