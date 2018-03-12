Johnson (elbow) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson didn't appear in any spring games for the Giants, as he's in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had the procedure in May of 2017, so once he's ready to return, Johnson should return to his bullpen role with Sacramento.

