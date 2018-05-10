Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows five in loss
Stratton (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings against the Phillies.
Stratton fell behind early, giving up two runs in the opening frame, and couldn't recover. Command has continued to be an issue, as this was his third four-walk showing of the season and ran his BB/9 to 4.2. After a solid start to the year, he's conceded at least five runs twice in his last starts to push him up to a 4.60 ERA. He'll aim to right the ship in a more favorable matchup Monday against the Reds.
