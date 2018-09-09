Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows four earned runs
Stratton (9-9) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.
Stratton only allowed four hits but each of them went for extra-bases, which led to Saturday's poor outing. He had seemingly gotten on track of late, allowing only four earned runs across his last 20.1 innings, spanning three starts. Stratton will now work to put the tough road outing behind him, and is scheduled to pitch at home Friday against the Rockies.
