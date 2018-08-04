Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows six runs in short outing
Stratton (8-7) allowed six runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out four and walking four in three innings.
Stratton gave up a five-spot in the first inning and was lifted with no outs in the fourth inning as he just couldn't keep Arizona off the base paths. Stratton has had some rough starts of late, giving up 19 runs in 12.2 innings across three starts. His ERA now sits at 5.52 on the season while opponents are hitting .291 off him. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Pirates at home.
