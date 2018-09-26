Stratton allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Stratton struggled with command, issuing a season-high five free passes and needing 102 pitches (59 strikes) without getting out of the fifth inning. The 28-year-old would be able to start on full rest against the Dodgers in Sunday's season finale, but with a scheduled off day for the club Thursday, Stratton's spot in the rotation won't come up again barring any changes. He'll wrap up the 2018 campaign with a 10-10 record, 4.85 ERA and 111:52 K:BB over 143 innings.