Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows two earned in no-decision
Stratton allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Stratton struggled with command, issuing a season-high five free passes and needing 102 pitches (59 strikes) without getting out of the fifth inning. The 28-year-old would be able to start on full rest against the Dodgers in Sunday's season finale, but with a scheduled off day for the club Thursday, Stratton's spot in the rotation won't come up again barring any changes. He'll wrap up the 2018 campaign with a 10-10 record, 4.85 ERA and 111:52 K:BB over 143 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Completes shutout versus Rockies•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows four runs Saturday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss in solid outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses eight shutout innings in win•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses quality start against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...