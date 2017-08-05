Giants' Chris Stratton: Back from disabled list
Stratton (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Stratton takes over as Matt Cain makes the move to the bullpen. The 26-year-old gave up five runs and walked five over 6.2 innings during his only start for the Giants. Stratton has struggled for Triple-A Sacramento as well, with a 5.11 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 15 starts (79.1 innings) this season.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tabbed as Saturday's starter•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Hits DL with calf injury•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets first career save in blowout•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Returns to big leagues•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Rocked by Detroit•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...