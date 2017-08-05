Stratton (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Stratton takes over as Matt Cain makes the move to the bullpen. The 26-year-old gave up five runs and walked five over 6.2 innings during his only start for the Giants. Stratton has struggled for Triple-A Sacramento as well, with a 5.11 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 15 starts (79.1 innings) this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast