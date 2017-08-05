Stratton (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Stratton takes over as Matt Cain makes the move to the bullpen. The 26-year-old gave up five runs and walked five over 6.2 innings during his only start for the Giants. Stratton has struggled for Triple-A Sacramento as well, with a 5.11 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 15 starts (79.1 innings) this season.