Giants' Chris Stratton: Bounces back Monday
Stratton tossed four innings of one-run ball Monday, giving up two hits and striking out four in a spring win over the Dodgers.
This was Stratton's longest and most-effective outing this spring, and his ERA still sits at 5.40, highlighting how poorly he began exhibition play. The 28-year-old is currently competing with several options for a fifth-starter or long-relief role. Despite his sub-par play, Stratton does have the advantage of being out of minor league options, so we wouldn't be surprised if he makes the Opening Day roster even if he is outperformed by Andrew Suarez, Tyler Beede and Ty Blach this spring. That said, he won't hold much fantasy value unless he locks up a rotation spot.
