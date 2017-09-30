Giants' Chris Stratton: Closes out 2017 on high note
Stratton (4-4) earned the win over the Padres on Friday, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings.
This was a great way to close out the season for Stratton, who quietly had a strong second half for San Francisco; he posted a 2.59 ERA and averaged nearly a strikeout per inning after the All-Star break (48.2 innings). Stratton still puts too many runners on via the free pass, but he would seem to stand a decent chance to open next year in the rotation, even if the Giants add a starter in free agency this winter.
