Stratton (10-9) pitched the first complete game and shutout of his career as he went all nine innings and gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in Friday's win over the Rockies.

It was a masterful performance by Stratton, who had never completed a game before Friday. He lowered his ERA to 4.66 after it had been almost a full run higher at 5.52 just a month earlier. He'll take the mound next Wednesday in San Diego as he attempts to keep his hot streak going.