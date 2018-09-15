Giants' Chris Stratton: Completes shutout versus Rockies
Stratton (10-9) pitched the first complete game and shutout of his career as he went all nine innings and gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in Friday's win over the Rockies.
It was a masterful performance by Stratton, who had never completed a game before Friday. He lowered his ERA to 4.66 after it had been almost a full run higher at 5.52 just a month earlier. He'll take the mound next Wednesday in San Diego as he attempts to keep his hot streak going.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows four runs Saturday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss in solid outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses eight shutout innings in win•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses quality start against Mets•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Sent down to Sacramento•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...