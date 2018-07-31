Manager Bruce Bochy indicated Stratton may start Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants could go a few more days without the additional starter -- even with Johnny Cueto (elbow) back on the disabled list -- due to Wednesday's off day, but Bochy would like to give his remaining starters an additional day of rest. Stratton should remain in the starting rotation for the near future with Cueto a candidate for Tommy John surgery and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) yet to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment.