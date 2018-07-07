Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Stratton is the odd man out with both Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija returning from injury in the past three days. He allowed 13 runs over his past two starts and has a 4.93 ERA on the season, with a 17.6 percent strikeout rate which limits his ceiling and his fantasy value. Stratton could certainly return to the majors after a short period of time but hasn't done much to indicate that he'll be a valuable fantasy asset if and when that happens.

