Giants' Chris Stratton: Earns win despite shaky outing
Stratton (6-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Saturday over the Cubs.
Stratton escaped a major jam in the second inning and was stung by two solo home runs, but still managed to put together a respectable line. He was unusually deceptive -- he generated 14 swinging strikes on 88 pitches after entering the game with a 7.4 percent swinging strike rate -- and his six strikeouts marked only the fourth time in his 11 starts he has been able to hit that threshold this season. He also generated six groundballs as compared to three flyballs, another unusual feature in his line as he has just a 38.7 percent groundball rate on the season. That said, Stratton has shown glimpses of fantasy upside, but has yet to put all of his skills together enough to be a pitcher worth targeting in shallower leagues.
