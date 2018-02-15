Stratton appears to be a favorite to break camp in the starting rotation to begin spring training, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija have the top three spots on lockdown. That leaves two starting gigs for the taking, and it seems like Stratton and Ty Blach are the top two contenders to start. Others are in the mix, but the 27-year-old right-hander certainly showed promise in two big league stints thus far, producing a 3.67 ERA in 68.2 career innings in San Francisco. His control in the majors left something to be desired, but he still seems to have an inside track at a major-league job.