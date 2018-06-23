Giants' Chris Stratton: Falls to 8-5
Stratton (8-5) got the loss against the Padres on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on nine hits over six innings, striking out three and walking none in the Giants' 6-2 defeat.
Stratton pitched well in a favorable matchup against San Diego, but he ended up on the short end of the decision thanks to a solid outing from counterpart Clayton Richard. He's still been on a nice run lately, as he's posted three quality starts in a row, although it should be noted he's only struck out three batters in each of those outings. Stratton now has a 4.14 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP and a 67:34 K:BB through 87 innings this season.
