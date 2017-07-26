Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets first career save in blowout
Stratton recorded his first career save in Tuesday's win against the Pirates with two runs on six hits to go along with four strikeouts and a walk over four innings.
Stratton was never under very much stress, pitching the last four innings of a game after his team was up by nine runs when he came out of the bullpen. Still, the long relief appearance was enough to give the reliever his first career save. Don't expect the saves to become consistent however, as Stratton has still spent most of this season as a starter for Triple-A Fresno and will see more time in that role or as a long relief pitcher with the Giants than as a late-inning reliever.
