Stratton (7-3) picked up the win against the Phillies on Friday, giving up no runs on four hits over six strong innings, striking out seven and walking one in a 4-0 victory for the Giants.

Stratton has now won four straight starts and emerged victorious in five of his last six outings overall. He's been a bit fortunate during that streak, as his 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 64 innings aren't typically numbers that are found over the course of lengthy win streaks, but Friday's strong start against the Phillies marked his best showing since he notched a seven-inning shutout of the Padres back on April 12. He's slated to take the mound next in a road matchup against the Nationals next Friday.