Stratton will start the Giants' Cactus League opener against the Angels on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander regressed hard in 2018, as his ERA ballooned to a lofty 5.09 mark and he only mustered a 7.0 K/9. However, even following veteran additions to the pitching staff, Stratton has a decent chance to crack the Opening Day roster either as a starter or as a long reliever simply because he is out of minor-league options. Clarity regarding his role for 2019 will likely come as the Giants' roster takes shape over the course of spring training.