Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets to start Cactus League opener
Stratton will start the Giants' Cactus League opener against the Angels on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The right-hander regressed hard in 2018, as his ERA ballooned to a lofty 5.09 mark and he only mustered a 7.0 K/9. However, even following veteran additions to the pitching staff, Stratton has a decent chance to crack the Opening Day roster either as a starter or as a long reliever simply because he is out of minor-league options. Clarity regarding his role for 2019 will likely come as the Giants' roster takes shape over the course of spring training.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows two earned in no-decision•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Completes shutout versus Rockies•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows four runs Saturday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss in solid outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses eight shutout innings in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...