Stratton allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking four and striking out three across five innings Saturday against the Dodgers.

Stratton labored in his start Saturday, needing 88 pitches to get through his five innings of work. Conditions may have held him back in this start as it had been raining heavily in San Francisco in recent days, causing the postponement of Friday's matchup and a delay in Saturday's. Stratton remains someone to watch -- but not necessarily pick up -- in most league formats.