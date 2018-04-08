Giants' Chris Stratton: Has another shaky start
Stratton allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking four and striking out three across five innings Saturday against the Dodgers.
Stratton labored in his start Saturday, needing 88 pitches to get through his five innings of work. Conditions may have held him back in this start as it had been raining heavily in San Francisco in recent days, causing the postponement of Friday's matchup and a delay in Saturday's. Stratton remains someone to watch -- but not necessarily pick up -- in most league formats.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Start moved back to Saturday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Next start moved to Sunday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss to Dodgers•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Ready for regular season•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Pitches well in second spring start•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Expects to open season in rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...