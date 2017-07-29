Stratton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a calf injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The young reliever was recalled by the Giants on Tuesday and appears to have suffered the injury as a result of his four-inning save against the Pirates. Stratton, who owns a 5.11 ERA over 15 starts at Triple-A Sacramento this season, will head to the sidelines for now and a firm timetable for his return should come to fruition within the coming week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast