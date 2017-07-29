Stratton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a calf injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The young reliever was recalled by the Giants on Tuesday and appears to have suffered the injury as a result of his four-inning save against the Pirates. Stratton, who owns a 5.11 ERA over 15 starts at Triple-A Sacramento this season, will head to the sidelines for now and a firm timetable for his return should come to fruition within the coming week.