Stratton allowed three earned runs on seven hits and and two walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Stratton turned in his shortest outing since April 28 and failed to build on one of his best outings of the season in his last start. He didn't allow a home run, which was one of the few positives from this start and allowed him to avoid a disastrous effort. However, he allowed three doubles -- all of which directly led to runs -- and struggled to pitch efficiently by needing 84 pitches to complete his four innings of work. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come Tuesday at Miami.