Stratton will make his next start Sunday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The right-hander was initially scheduled to pitch Saturday's contest, but Friday's rainout will push him back a day. Stratton is now lined up to face Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw, which is a less than enviable matchup in his second go-around against Los Angeles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories