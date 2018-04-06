Giants' Chris Stratton: Next start moved to Sunday
Stratton will make his next start Sunday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The right-hander was initially scheduled to pitch Saturday's contest, but Friday's rainout will push him back a day. Stratton is now lined up to face Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw, which is a less than enviable matchup in his second go-around against Los Angeles.
