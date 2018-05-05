Stratton (3-2) earned the win Friday against the Braves, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six.

Stratton rebounded from last Saturday's abysmal effort (six runs allowed over 1.1 innings) with a solid six innings Friday. The Braves did all their damage with the long ball, as Freddie Freeman launched a two-run shot in the first inning and Nick Markakis a solo home run in the third. Stratton will carry a respectable 3.99 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next start, currently expected to come Thursday in Philadelphia.