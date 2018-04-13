Stratton (1-1) got the win against San Diego on Thursday, shutting out the Padres over seven innings, giving up just one hit, striking out four and walking three in San Francisco's 7-0 victory.

It was a strong effort from the right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 2.60 and WHIP to 0.98 through three starts with the performance. Those are solid numbers and Thursday's performance was certainly intriguing but Stratton only has 87 in his career at the big-league level, so just be aware that he's unproven over a big sample size before you consider him as a streaming option.