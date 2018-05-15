Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up fourth win despite home run issue
Stratton (4-3) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout over five innings but still picked up the win Monday over the Reds.
Luckily for Stratton, his offense hammered the Reds for six runs in the first three innings, so he didn't pay for giving up two home runs for the second time in three starts. Over his past four outings, Stratton has given up six home runs with a 9.53 ERA and 2.24 WHIP. A big reason why Stratton was able to post a 3.68 ERA last season was his 0.8 HR/9, and he'll need to keep the ball in the yard to maintain that form. He'll get a chance to turn it around Saturday against the Rockies -- at home in San Francisco, thankfully.
