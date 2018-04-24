Stratton (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts through 6.2 innings to earn the victory Monday against Washington.

Since drawing the Dodgers for his first two starts of the season, Stratton has been on fire. He now has quality starts in each of his last three outings with a nifty 17:6 K:BB. More important Monday, though, were the nine ground balls he induced. Stratton gave up one extra-base hit, which helped him keep the floodgates from bursting despite the three walks. Stratton owns a 2.32 ERA and will look to redeem those early struggles Saturday against the Dodgers.