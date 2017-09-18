Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up victory
Stratton (3-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits across six innings against the Diamondbacks. He walked one and struck out four in the 7-2 victory.
The reliever-turned-starter fared well against a potent Arizona offense, keeping it in check before the Giants' bullpen took over. Stratton will have his work cut out for him again in his next start, slated for Sunday against the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine.
