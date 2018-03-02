Stratton tossed three innings of shutout ball while giving up a hit and a walk while striking out three in Thursday's spring training loss to the Angels.

The 27-year-old is the front-runner to win the Giants' fourth starter job out of camp, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, and he reinforced his position with five scoreless innings through his first two spring starts. Stratton got a 10-start audition in the rotation last year and finished with a 3.68 ERA and a respectable 7.8 K/9. The downside was his inability to limit the free passes (4.3 BB/9), but if he can replicate his groundball tendencies (2.0 GB/FB ratio), then Stratton could provide value as a deep-league starter out of the gates pitching in the friendly confines of AT&T Park.