Giants' Chris Stratton: Pitches well in second spring start
Stratton tossed three innings of shutout ball while giving up a hit and a walk while striking out three in Thursday's spring training loss to the Angels.
The 27-year-old is the front-runner to win the Giants' fourth starter job out of camp, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, and he reinforced his position with five scoreless innings through his first two spring starts. Stratton got a 10-start audition in the rotation last year and finished with a 3.68 ERA and a respectable 7.8 K/9. The downside was his inability to limit the free passes (4.3 BB/9), but if he can replicate his groundball tendencies (2.0 GB/FB ratio), then Stratton could provide value as a deep-league starter out of the gates pitching in the friendly confines of AT&T Park.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Expects to open season in rotation•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Closes out 2017 on high note•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Struggles against Dodgers•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up victory•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Rain delays abbreviate Monday's start•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows three runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...