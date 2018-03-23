Stratton was stretched out to six innings Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven in a spring victory over the Cubs.

The 27-year-old was expected to begin the year as the Giants' fourth starter, and not much has changed in that regard. In fact, he may be pushed up to third in the rotation after news broke that Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) may be held out of action at the beginning of the season. Stratton has struck out 25 batters over 22.1 innings in Cactus League action, and he makes for a fine back-of-the-rotation starter in most fantasy formats after posting a 3.68 ERA, 7.8 K/9 and 2.0 GB/FB ratio over 58.2 innings in 2017.