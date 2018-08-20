Giants' Chris Stratton: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start
Stratton was called up from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his start against the Mets on Tuesday, John Shea of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
Stratton has appeared in 20 games (19 starts) for the Giants this year, logging a 5.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in 101 innings. But only two of those appearances have come since the All-Star break, as he's spent most of his time at the Triple-A level over the past month. It remains to be seen whether Stratton will stay in the rotation for a few turns following Tuesday's start, as he would be in line for an outing against the Rangers this weekend.
