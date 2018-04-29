Giants' Chris Stratton: Records just four outs Saturday
Stratton (2-2) earned the loss after allowing six runs on six hits and four walks across 1.1 innings in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He struck out three.
Stratton just didn't have it in this one. He walked the first two batters of the game before back-to-back one-out singles plated a pair for the Dodgers and prompted a mound visit. Stratton walked two of the next three batters -- one of which produced a run -- before retiring Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' pitcher, to get out of the inning. Things didn't get much better in the second frame, as a Chris Taylor solo homer was followed by a double and two triples (with a strikeout in between) to put the score at 6-2 before he got the hook after recording just four outs. It was Stratton's first loss since he dropped his first outing of the season, and it raised his ERA from 2.32 to 3.90. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for next Saturday against the Braves.
