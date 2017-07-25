Giants' Chris Stratton: Returns to big leagues
Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
The right-hander impressed in his last two starts with the River Cats, so he'll return to the majors to replace utility man Orlando Calixte on the active roster. Stratton will likely fill a long-relief role while he's up in the majors, although he could make a spot start if Johnny Cueto (finger) is unable to make his next scheduled start.
