Stratton was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

The right-hander impressed in his last two starts with the River Cats, so he'll return to the majors to replace utility man Orlando Calixte on the active roster. Stratton will likely fill a long-relief role while he's up in the majors, although he could make a spot start if Johnny Cueto (finger) is unable to make his next scheduled start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast