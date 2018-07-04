Giants' Chris Stratton: Roughed up in loss
Stratton (8-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up eight runs on 11 hits (two home runs) while walking one and striking out three over 5.2 innings against the Rockies.
Stratton was possibly too aggresive in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 23 of the 28 batters he faced. The righty was roughed up in his previous start against the Rockies at home (June 28), and a road game at Coors Field only amplified his troubles against Colorado batters. The 27-year-old's recent struggles have come at the worst possible time, as both Johnny Cueto (elbow) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) are scheduled to return this week, putting Stratton and his 4.93 ERA in jeopardy of being bumped from the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...