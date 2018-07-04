Stratton (8-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up eight runs on 11 hits (two home runs) while walking one and striking out three over 5.2 innings against the Rockies.

Stratton was possibly too aggresive in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 23 of the 28 batters he faced. The righty was roughed up in his previous start against the Rockies at home (June 28), and a road game at Coors Field only amplified his troubles against Colorado batters. The 27-year-old's recent struggles have come at the worst possible time, as both Johnny Cueto (elbow) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) are scheduled to return this week, putting Stratton and his 4.93 ERA in jeopardy of being bumped from the rotation.