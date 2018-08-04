Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Stratton earned his demotion after allowing six runs on 10 hits in just three innings Friday against Arizona. After getting some offseason buzz as a potential fantasy sleeper, the 27-year-old has struggled to a 5.52 ERA. The move could suggest that Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) is nearing a return from the disabled list, as the Giants called up two relievers (Pierce Johnson and Derek Law) Saturday but no starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories