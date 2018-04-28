Giants' Chris Stratton: Set for Saturday's start
Stratton was reinstated from the paternity list and will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reports.
His wife gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday, and he is ready to return to the mound opposite rookie Walker Buehler. Stratton (2-1) has been a revelation so far this season, notching a 2.32 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 31 innings.
