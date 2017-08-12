Play

Stratton will make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants decided to keep Jeff Samardzija on schedule after Friday's postponement, pushing Stratton's next start back an extra day. It's unclear which game of the doubleheader he'll start at this point, but the 26-year-old won't have it easy against a tough Nationals lineup.

