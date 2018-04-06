Manager Bruce Bochy announced that Stratton will start Saturday's contest against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stratton was originally slated to start Saturday's game, but the team's skipper initially moved him back to Sunday's game after Friday's tilt was postponed. However, the team will instead move Derek Holland to Monday's series opener with Arizona, allowing Stratton to stay on his original schedule. Stratton will take on Rich Hill in Saturday's bout.