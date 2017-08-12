Stratton's start Friday against the Nationals was postponed by rain.

Rain is still in the forecast for Saturday, so the rest of the series schedule remains up in the air. It's unclear if there will be a doubleheader Saturday or Sunday, and how Bruce Bochy decides to line up his rotation will likely depend on how the weather falls out. Stratton still seems likely to start one of this weekend's three games; it's just unclear when at this point.