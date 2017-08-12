Stratton will pitch Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He was set to start Friday's series opener, but that game was postponed, leading to a doubleheader Sunday. Stratton, a former first-round selection, will carry a 6.63 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP into Sunday's start against a tough Nationals lineup. Matt Moore will take the ball for Game 2 of the twin bill.