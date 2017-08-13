Stratton (1-2) picked up the win on 6.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals on Sunday. He allowed five hits, issued one walk and struck out 10.

Stratton was masterful Sunday, as he took full advantage of a Nationals' lineup that was without the services of Bryce Harper (knee) and Daniel Murphy (rest). The 26-year-old did not allow an extra-base hit and struck out a career high 10 batters, which was the first double-digit strikeout performance by a Giants pitcher since June 5. The exceptional outing lowered his ERA from 6.63 to a more palatable 4.91. He'll look to extend his scoreless streak in his upcoming scheduled start against the Phillies on Friday.